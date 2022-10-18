Emporia State men’s basketball looking to build off 20 win season

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - After one of their best seasons in over a decade, the Emporia State men’s basketball team has a lot of confidence heading into the 2022-2023 season.

Head coach Craig Doty enters year number five with ESU. He led the program to their first 20 win season in 15 years and a conference record for conference victories.

A proven winner in previous stops he had, the players are bought in and trusting his message.

“For us, we’re focusing on how we’re going to guard this season,” Doty said. When you lose two really good scorers like we did, we’re going to make up more size at these guard positions because we’re bigger, we should create a rebounding margin now and we should be able to guard a lot better than we did last year.”

They did lose Tray Buchanan, the nation’s leading scorer last season at 25.6 points per game and Jumah’ri Turner who averaged 19.8 points per game.

Either way, Doty says a good program will graduate good players and they have to build within but eh says they’ll be just fine.

“We’re looking for guys to take that next step and take that intense ownership and run with it and I’m looking forward to seeing how things progress,” Doty said.

Not to mention, some new pieces the Hornets added like Alijah Comithier who averaged 20.4 points per game at DII Colorado Springs and Owen Long who averaged 19.3 points per game at DII Maryville, ESU filled the holes they needed to.

“We’ve added two proven scorers at this level who can instantly plug in and play be impact players to go along with our nine returners, we think that’s a good formula for success,” Doty said.

For returning guard Kaden Evans, he believes this team will be even stronger this year.

“The nine returners definitely brings back a big culture aspect that Lavery and Doty and the rest of the guys have built and I think that’s big with us and that’s what’s going to help on the defensive and offensive end and everyone buying in and trusting each other,” Evans said.

Big man Mayoum Buom who also returns says, this ESU team has no egos and they’re there for one reason.

“We over me, so be there for each other,” Buom said. “There’s not a lot of personal agendas. The main goal is to win and that’s why we’re all here so I feel like us installing that into the young guys is helping them fit in more.”

“I feel like we’re moving the ball around a lot more. We’ll have more balanced scoring this year,” Buom added.

Plus, Buom is ready to show Hornets fans what they got this year.

“We got a lot of goofy guys, a lot of good personalities. I feel like outside the court, we’re good guys and you’ll see that this year,” Buom said.

The Hornets are picked to finish fifth and open their season with the MIAA/GAC Challenge on the road for two games, first Nov. 11 against Arkansas Tech.

