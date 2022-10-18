Driver life-flighted to hospital after head-on collision on K-10

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was life-flighted to a Kansas City hospital after a head-on collision on K-10 west of Lawrence.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that officials responded to reports of a head-on collision just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on Kansas Highway 10 near the Bob Billings exit.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one vehicle was injured and had to be flown to a Kansas City area hospital.

As of 8:30 a.m., officials said traffic is being diverted onto Bob Billings Pkwy. so they may investigate the crash. Drivers have been warned to take alternate routes and use caution while driving in the area.

This is a developing story.

