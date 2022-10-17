Two 18-year-old boys arrested for string of vehicle thefts in Salina

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have arrested two teens they believe responsible for a string of vehicle thefts that began in early October.

The Salina Police Department says that on Friday, Oct. 14, officials arrested Ethan DKauth Runyan, and Dalton R. Gimeson-Smith, both 18, both of Salina, for a string of vehicle burglaries and thefts that began in early October.

SPD noted that between Oct. 3 and Oct. 13, officials investigated 24 vehicle burglaries and three vehicle thefts. It said most - if not all - burglaries and thefts were from vehicles that had been left unlocked and were not isolated to one area.

SPD indicated that items stolen included handguns, keys, wallets, purses, credit cards, debit cards, cash, change, work tools, hunting equipment, an apple watch, air pods and checkbooks.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, officials said they responded to a suspicious activity call in the 2200 block of Roach St. when a resident reported a dome light had been turned on inside of a vehicle.

From this call, officials indicated that they found four vehicles that had been illegally entered and found a suspect inside one vehicle in the 2100 block of Nottingham Dr. This person was arrested and brought into the Department for questioning.

Detectives said they then were able to obtain and serve two search warrants in the 700 block of North Fifth St. and the 800 block of W Ash St. Through this, a second person was arrested.

As a result of the investigation and search warrants, SPD said that probable cause was established in eight vehicle burglary cases and three stolen vehicle cases.

SPD indicated that the suspects were identified as Runyan and Gimeson-Smith, both of which have been booked into the Saline Co. Jail.

Officials said they have requested charges of four counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of vehicle burglary and firearms theft and three counts of felony theft of an automobile be filed against Runyan. They have also requested charges of two counts of vehicle burglary and four counts of vehicle burglary and firearms theft be filed against Gimeson-Smith.

