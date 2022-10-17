Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

Officials said Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor, both 16 years old, were killed in a single-car crash after a Homecoming dance.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Andrew McMunn
Oct. 17, 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two teen girls were found dead Sunday in a crash along a highway in Mississippi after a Homecoming dance at their high school.

The Jackson County Coroner said the two girls were identified as 16-year-old Bayleigh Bowlin and 16–year-old Chloe Taylor. The girls attended East Central High School in Jackson County.

WLOX reports the families of the girls had posted that they were missing Sunday morning after the dance on Saturday night.

Family and friends memorialize the two girls at the site of the accident.
Family and friends memorialize the two girls at the site of the accident.(WLOX)

Authorities said the teens were involved in a single-car crash at the intersection of Highway 613 and Lum Reeves Road. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Sunday where they found a 2012 Nissan Altima with Taylor in the driver’s seat and Bowlin as a passenger.

Officials determined the car left the road and crashed into an embankment and a tree.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

