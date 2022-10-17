Trash Mountain Project hosts Spoken event, raising awareness

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trash Mountain Project (TMP) took to Hotel Topeka to host their annual Spoken event, but this is the first event held in-person since the pandemic.

The Spoken event is an annual event that invites supporters to celebrate the efforts of TMP and raise awareness for areas in foreign countries that are riddled with trash. The event hosted hundreds of supporters for the cause.

The project started after Brett Durbin and his wife visited Honduras in 2008. “We were really moved by a lot of the conditions that these kids were living in,” Brett said. “[They had] a lack of education, health, health care, nutrition, you name it. We decided to start this nonprofit (TMP) and it’s really taken off.”

If you want to get involved with the Trash Mountain Project, or even just to donate, you can find their website here.

