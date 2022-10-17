Topekans reminded to winterize homes as temps drop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The fall season is here and as the temperatures get colder, 13 NEWS wants to remind you to winterize your pipes.

Consider finding the time to winterize your sprinklers, hoses, and pipes, because the temperatures are going to drop over the next couple of days, according to 13′s Doug Meyer’s report.

13 NEWS spoke with Nick McCart, a plumbing supervisor with Blue Dot, and according to McCart, if water accidentally remains within those pipes and freezes, it will force the pipes to expand and create pressure that can often break your pipes or equipment.

“The water that stays in there freezes that pipe back inside of the house and then you don’t know that it froze and broke until springtime or the next time you use that hose,” McCart said. “So, you go to turn on your hose, you are outside watering the grass, while inside there is water dumping all over your finished basement. "

If you do not have the time to properly winterize before the cold weather hits, McCart recommends wrapping your pipes in heat tape and disconnecting your water hose.

When it comes to your sprinkles, McCart says to contact your local sprinkler company to have it winterized as soon as possible. He also says that usually the sprinklers can be removed so they can be taken inside.

McCart also recommends firing up the furnace, to make sure it is ready to go or if there are any repairs that need to be made before you really need the heat.

”If you haven’t turned on your furnace, I would go ahead and do that now,” said McCart. “That way we know it is working, so that when it does really get cold you know if there is a problem. So, if you have not fired up your furnace, I think today would be a good day to make sure everything is running properly, check your filters, check your air filters on your furnace. The little things we can do before winter gets here.”

