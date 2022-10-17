Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.

Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after a traffic infraction led to the discovery of multiple drug possession violations.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, shortly before 4pm., on Friday, Oct. 14th, a Jackson County Deputy Sheriff stopped a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near 142nd and U.S. Hwy 75 for a traffic infraction. The stop led to the discovery of contraband in the vehicle. 

The driver, Sandra Groves, 64, of Topeka, was arrested on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and transporting an open container.

Groves is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail.

