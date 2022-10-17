Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after a traffic infraction led to the discovery of multiple drug possession violations.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, shortly before 4pm., on Friday, Oct. 14th, a Jackson County Deputy Sheriff stopped a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near 142nd and U.S. Hwy 75 for a traffic infraction. The stop led to the discovery of contraband in the vehicle.

The driver, Sandra Groves, 64, of Topeka, was arrested on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and transporting an open container.

Groves is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail.

