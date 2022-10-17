Topeka to welcome very familiar faces as new Public Works, Utilities directors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has welcomed two very familiar faces as its new Public Works and Utilities directors.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, Oct. 17, that it has named two internal candidates as the Public Works and Utilities directors - two crucial leadership positions within the City government.

The City noted that Braxton Copley has served as the Utilities Director and Interim Public Works Director and has now been named the official Public Works Director. He is a dedicated leader who has served Topekans in various roles for 17+ years. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Kansas. He also has various technical certifications that are nationally recognized in the field.

“Braxton’s dedication to the City of Topeka throughout his career has been remarkable to watch,” said Stephen Wade, Topeka’s City Manager. “His responsiveness to our constituents promotes excellence in customer service. I believe his talents and vision will be a great asset to the Public Works Department as we work to better our roads, improve our infrastructure, and make the City more efficient. I couldn’t be more pleased to have Braxton lead this great team at the City.”

The City indicated that Sylvia Davis has served as a Deputy Director in the Utilities Department and has now been named the official Utilities Director. She has worked for the city for 18 years and earned her bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University. She is also a Certified Public Manager. In September, she earned a national leadership award from the Utility 2030 Collaborative.

“Sylvia’s recent national award demonstrates how highly thought of she is. Her people skills and passion for developing talent sets an example for us all. Sylvia has led our internal leadership training classes for years, and I believe she will build upon the excellent work of the two previous Utilities directors, Bob Sample and Braxton Copley. The Utilities team is in great hands with Sylvia,” said Wade.

Wade stated that he felt it important to fill both roles with the right people in a timely manner as the City embarks on its annual capital budgeting process. He said both employees will work to lead a focused team effort to prepare a quality plan for consideration.

The City also noted that both directors assumed their roles on Monday morning.

