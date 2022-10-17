Topeka Police arrest second suspect in Meadowlark Apartments murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a second suspect for the murder of Keith Gaylord at Meadowlark Apartments.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 17, officials arrested Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, as a second suspect in the murder of Keith Gaylord.

TPD said that just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, that officials were called to the Meadowlark Apartments at 1621 SW 37th Terrace with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found Gaylord, 23, of Topeka, deceased at the scene. Another person was injured and taken via AMR to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials also arrested Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence, and booked him into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on murder in the first degree on Saturday, Oct. 1. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has charged him with premeditated first-degree murder and aggravated battery. He remains behind bars on a $1 million bond.

Owens was also booked into jail on murder in the first degree, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a weapon. He remains behind bars with no bond listed.

