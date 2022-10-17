Sunflower Community, Inc. plans family event to promote education, togetherness

Sunflower Community, Inc.'s fundraiser is 6-8pm, Nov. 17 at CRC Lundgren, 1020 NE Forest
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization that works to bring educational opportunities and promote togetherness is planning a fundraiser.

They’re Sunflower Community, Inc. The group’s founder Julia Richardson Natland and board member Tamika Terry visited Eye on Northeast Kansas to share a bit about the group’s mission and their upcoming event.

The theme for the event is “W.O.M.E.N.: Women of Movement Evolving Now.” It will include artwork, a silent auction, a panel of community leaders and snacks. Julia and Tamika said it is designed to be family-friendly and for both men and women.

The event is 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 17 at the CRC Lundgren Building, 1020 NE Forest Ave. There is no set admission. The group is asking for freewill donations.

