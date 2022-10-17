Seeds planted for future gains at Topeka garden

Apples, peaches, cherries, and pears will eventually grow from the trees and bushes planted...
Apples, peaches, cherries, and pears will eventually grow from the trees and bushes planted Monday.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The groundwork was laid Monday for an orchard to grow in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.

The Greater Topeka Partnership’s Leadership Topeka 2022 class grabbed their shovels and hit the dirt this morning with members from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas and nonprofit Big Garden.

Apples, peaches, cherries, and pears will eventually grow from the trees and bushes planted now. The organizations behind the effort say the orchard, located in the Oakland Community Garden, say it will meet needs in the short and long term.

“This is our way of giving back to the community and building places that people can come together and build healthy habits,” Virginia Barnes, with BCBSKS, said.

“Food is becoming more and more difficult to afford,” Big Garden’s Molly Baurain said. “It’s really important for people to have local food available who needs it.”

Baurain says fruit will start growing in the next year, but harvesting will have to wait until year three to allow the trees to grow strong root systems.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the loose after a high speed chase led to the...
High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car
A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being...
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White...
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’

Latest News

Ashley Gilfillan
Downtown Topeka, Inc., names new president, director of river strategies
Nicole Eileen Jacobs
Lawrence woman arrested after registration violation leads to discovery of drugs
World War II United States Navy Seaman Pete Turk is laid to rest Monday at the Kansas Veterans...
WWII Kansas veteran laid to rest over 80 years later
FILE
Marysville Police arrest student after gun reported on campus
FILE
Marshall signs onto amendment excluding women from draft requirements