Seeds planted for future gains at Topeka garden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The groundwork was laid Monday for an orchard to grow in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.

The Greater Topeka Partnership’s Leadership Topeka 2022 class grabbed their shovels and hit the dirt this morning with members from Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas and nonprofit Big Garden.

Apples, peaches, cherries, and pears will eventually grow from the trees and bushes planted now. The organizations behind the effort say the orchard, located in the Oakland Community Garden, say it will meet needs in the short and long term.

“This is our way of giving back to the community and building places that people can come together and build healthy habits,” Virginia Barnes, with BCBSKS, said.

“Food is becoming more and more difficult to afford,” Big Garden’s Molly Baurain said. “It’s really important for people to have local food available who needs it.”

Baurain says fruit will start growing in the next year, but harvesting will have to wait until year three to allow the trees to grow strong root systems.

