Road closed as crews attempt to remove truck wedged under K-10 bridge

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - E 1600 Rd. south of Lawrence has closed as crews attempt to remove a truck wedged under the K-10 bridge.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that E 1600 Rd. - the extension of Lawrence’s O’Connell Rd. - closed around 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, after a dump truck became wedged under the Kansas Highway 10 bridge.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the Kansas Department of Transportation was on the scene to inspect the bridge as of 2 p.m. on Monday.

Preliminary information indicates that the truck’s 63-year-old driver had been headed north on the road when he failed to lower the dump bed before attempting to drive under the bridge.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the driver was rushed to LMH Health with abrasions and reported back pain.

