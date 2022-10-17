RCPD warns parents as 6 fentanyl overdoses in students reported since August

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning parents as six fentanyl overdoses in students have been reported since August.

The Riley County Police Department warned on Friday, Oct. 14, that in the past two weeks, it has seen two more overdose cases. It said the overdoses are believed to have come from fake-pressed prescription pills that presumably contained fentanyl.

RCPD also noted that it has now seen at least six fentanyl-related overdoses since August, most of which were in middle- to high-school-aged students.

The Department indicated that fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45 and does not show signs of slowing. It said the fake-pressed pills are almost indistinguishable from real prescription pills.

According to RCPD, criminal drug networks mass-produce fake pills and falsely market them as legit prescription pills. It said the only safe medications are those prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.

Officials have urged residents to continue to talk with family and friends about the dangers of fentanyl as it could save lives.

RCPD indicated that those who overdose are not considered suspects in its investigations. The goal is to find, arrest and prosecute those who distribute or distribution networks. The statute used is KSA 21-5430.

The Department noted that the distribution of a controlled substance that does cause great bodily harm is considered a level 5 person felony. Distribution of a controlled substance that causes death is considered a level 1 person felony.

If anyone has information about the distribution of counterfeit pills, they can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Information can also be given to RCPD at 785-537-2112.

For more resources, click HERE.

