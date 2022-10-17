Police request security system footage after gunfire assails Salina home

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have requested that residents check their security system footage after gunfire assailed a Salina home.

On Friday, Oct. 14, the Salina Police Department took to Facebook to request that residents check their home security systems after multiple rounds were fired into a house.

SPD said that just after 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 7, officials were called to the 400 block of S Phillips Ave. with reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area. When officials arrived, they found a home had been hit by multiple rounds and luckily no one had been injured.

Based on evidence from the crime scene, SPD indicated that it believes the shots to have originated from the alley west of the residence between College and Phillips Ave.

Officials have requested that residents who live in the area check their home surveillance systems for suspicious vehicles or people in their neighborhood from 11:20 p.m. through 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 7. If anything suspicious is seen, residents should contact SPD at 785-826-7210.

