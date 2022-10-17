One arrested after meth, marijuana, manufacturing device found in Topeka home

Tanner Bartlett
Tanner Bartlett(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a search warrant found meth, marijuana, and a device to manufacture a controlled substance in a Topeka home.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Sunday, Oct. 16, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 block of SW Arrowhead Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.

As the warrant was conducted, TPD indicated that officers found methamphetamine and marijuana.

As a result of the warrant, officials noted that Tanner Bartlett, 31, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance
  • Possession of marijuana

Anyone with information about the investigation should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the loose after a high speed chase led to the...
High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car
A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being...
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White...
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’

Latest News

Braxton Copley (left) Sylvia Davis (right)
Topeka to welcome very familiar faces as new Public Works, Utilities directors
Mark Mathies (left) of the Edwardsville Police Dept., Captain Josh Kyle (middle) of RCPD, and...
Law Board names 3 finalists for Director of Riley Co. Police Dept.
FILE
Police request security system footage after gunfire assails Salina home
Scott Williams
Driver arrested after inoperable taillights lead to discovery of drugs, warrant