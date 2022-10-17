One arrested after meth, marijuana, manufacturing device found in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a search warrant found meth, marijuana, and a device to manufacture a controlled substance in a Topeka home.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Sunday, Oct. 16, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 block of SW Arrowhead Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.

As the warrant was conducted, TPD indicated that officers found methamphetamine and marijuana.

As a result of the warrant, officials noted that Tanner Bartlett, 31, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana

Anyone with information about the investigation should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.