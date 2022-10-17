One arrested after meth, marijuana, manufacturing device found in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a search warrant found meth, marijuana, and a device to manufacture a controlled substance in a Topeka home.
The Topeka Police Department says that on Sunday, Oct. 16, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 block of SW Arrowhead Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
As the warrant was conducted, TPD indicated that officers found methamphetamine and marijuana.
As a result of the warrant, officials noted that Tanner Bartlett, 31, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance
- Possession of marijuana
Anyone with information about the investigation should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
