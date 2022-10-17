Monday forecast: Unseasonably cold to begin the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the cold start to the week with record lows possible. The good news is sunny skies are expected which will help. As quickly as temperatures are turning chilly today and tomorrow, temperatures warm back to end the week with a warm weekend ahead.

Taking Action:

The fire danger risk is elevated today so use caution not to do any activities that could create a fire. Speaking of which, that includes your home with our cold temperatures the next couple nights. Make sure you’re heating your home in a safe manner. If you’re using a space heater make sure it’s plugged into a wall (not an extension cord), it’s away from anything flammable like curtains and away from pets or kids that could knock it down.

Lows in the 20s possible teens are expected Monday night and Tuesday night ending the growing season. Also make sure the kids are bundled up for the bus stop.



The record tonight is 24° from 1948 and the record Tuesday night is 20° from 1972 so both records are in jeopardy based on the latest forecast.

Normal High: 69/Normal Low: 45 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds NW/5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 20s. Winds N around 5 mph. Wind chills in the teens.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 40s (low 40s possible especially in extreme northeast KS). Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph keeping wind chills in the 30s to low 40s in the afternoon.

Depending how long the wind is calm for Tuesday night will depend on how cool it gets so upper teens to low 20s are in play Tuesday night with mid teens not out of the question.

After a cold morning, temperature warm in the upper 50s-low 60s Wednesday afternoon with warmer temperatures the remainder of the week. Winds become more of a factor Sunday in response to our next storm system that has potential to bring rain to the area Sunday night into Monday. Still some uncertainty on how much rain to expect so this will be monitored through the week.

Gusts around 25 mph and low relative humidity leading to elevated fire danger risk (SPC/WIBW)

