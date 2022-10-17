Marysville Police arrest student after gun reported on campus

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville Police arrested one student after a gun was reported to have been inside a vehicle on campus.

The Marysville Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 13, officials were called to the Marysville High School to respond to an incident.

Officials noted that an observant teacher overheard a student claim that they had a firearm in their vehicle.

MPD indicated that numerous officers were dispatched and one student was immediately arrested. However, no firearms were found in the vehicle.

Due to the suspect’s age, Marysville Police said no other information about the situation would be released.

MPD also took the time to thank the teacher who immediately reported the incident and Marysville Public Schools USD 364 for contacting officials immediately.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the loose after a high speed chase led to the...
High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car
A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being...
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White...
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’

Latest News

Ashley Gilfillan
Downtown Topeka, Inc., names new president, director of river strategies
Nicole Eileen Jacobs
Lawrence woman arrested after registration violation leads to discovery of drugs
World War II United States Navy Seaman Pete Turk is laid to rest Monday at the Kansas Veterans...
WWII Kansas veteran laid to rest over 80 years later
FILE
Marshall signs onto amendment excluding women from draft requirements