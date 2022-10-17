Marysville Police arrest student after gun reported on campus

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville Police arrested one student after a gun was reported to have been inside a vehicle on campus.

The Marysville Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 13, officials were called to the Marysville High School to respond to an incident.

Officials noted that an observant teacher overheard a student claim that they had a firearm in their vehicle.

MPD indicated that numerous officers were dispatched and one student was immediately arrested. However, no firearms were found in the vehicle.

Due to the suspect’s age, Marysville Police said no other information about the situation would be released.

MPD also took the time to thank the teacher who immediately reported the incident and Marysville Public Schools USD 364 for contacting officials immediately.

