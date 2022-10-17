Marshall signs onto amendment excluding women from draft requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has signed onto an amendment to again exclude women from the draft requirement under the National Defense Authorization Act.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says that he and seven of his colleagues have signed onto an amendment led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to the National Defense Authorization Act to remove a provision that requires women to register for the Selective Service System.

“There is no doubt our nation has incredible women serving throughout our Armed Forces — many of which are accomplishing remarkable achievements in order to defend our freedoms and way of life,” Marshall said. “That said, America should not be a country that forces its daughters, mothers, wives, and sisters to go to war. This proposal is wrong, and I will continue to oppose it.”

The same provision was included in the 2021 version of the bill but was dropped by lawmakers. In fact, since all combat jobs were opened to women in 2015, Congress has failed to include the provision that women be required to sign up for the draft since the 2016 version of the NDAA.

