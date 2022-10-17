Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas

Boy suffers serious injuries in rollover crash in Gove County
A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed in Gove County in western Kansas, authorities said.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT
UTICA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed in Gove County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. Sunday just south of the intersection of County Road 78 and County Road AA. The location was about three miles northwest of Utica.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 1977 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on County Road 78 near County Road AA when for an unknown reason the vehicle began to skid sideways.

The patrol said the pickup truck then entered the west ditch, where it rolled one and a half times before coming to rest on its roof facing west.

A passenger in the truck, identified as Benjamin J. Keller, 36, of Quinter, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Keller wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Landen Schmid, 12, of Quinter, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries. The patrol said Schmid wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

