Local dance conservatory hosts fundraiser for Hurricane Ian victims

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Beverly Bernardi Post Conservatory of Dance held a fundraiser Sunday, raising money to donate to the American Red Cross to benefit those affected by Hurricane Ian.

The public was invited to swing by the dance studio to watch people of all ages hold dance performances and were asked to donate any amount that they could to benefit the people affected by the hurricane.

“It’s a joy,” Beverly Bernardi Post said when asked about seeing people make a difference. “The most important thing about dance is to do something with your dance to help other people.”

If you’d like to donate, you can stop by the Beverly Bernardi Post Conservatory of Dance on 17th and Wanamaker during their business hours. You can also mail them any donation. You can also donate to the American Red Cross here.

