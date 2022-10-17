Lawrence woman arrested after registration violation leads to discovery of drugs

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman is behind Jackson Co. bars after a registration violation led to the discovery of illegal drugs.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, a deputy stopped a 2001 Ford van west of Mayetta due to an alleged registration violation.

During the stop, officials said a K9 unit alerted to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said Nicole Eileen Jacobs, 49, of Lawrence, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail.

Jacobs was booked into jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, interference with law enforcement, two counts of endangering a child and no insurance.

