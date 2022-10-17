Law Board names 3 finalists for Director of Riley Co. Police Dept.

Mark Mathies (left) of the Edwardsville Police Dept., Captain Josh Kyle (middle) of RCPD, and Brian Peete (right) of Montpelier Police Department, in Vermont, have been chosen as the three finalists for the Riley Co. Police Department’s director.(Riley Co. Police Dept., Edwardsville Police Dept., Montpelier Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Law Board has named three finalists for Director of the Riley Co. Police Department who will present their plans at an upcoming public forum.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. indicates that the Riley Co. Law Board will host a public forum with three finalists for its open Director position. Kurt Moldrup has served as Interim Director since former Director Dennis Butler’s retirement on Jan. 31, 2022.

RCPD noted that the Law Board received 15 applications for the open position and expects to name a new Director by Dec. 1. The three finalists are as follows:

  • Josh Kyle, Riley County Police Department, Manhattan, Kansas
  • Mark Mathies, Edwardsville Police Department, Edwardsville, Kansas
  • Brian Peete, Montpelier Police Department, Montpelier, Vermont

According to RCPD, the forum will be held between 6 - 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Manhattan Fire Dept. Headquarters, 2000 Denison Ave. It will start with the finalists’ presentations followed by a question and answer session. It will also be livestreamed on RCPD’s Facebook page.

The Department indicated that the community is encouraged to attend the forum to hear from the final candidates. Those who attend will have the chance to submit agency-related questions to be read by a moderator. Due to time restrictions, not all questions that are submitted will be asked.

RCPD noted that a majority of the Law Board will attend the forum.

Questions for finalists can be sent to Executive Assistant Nichole Glessner at nglessner@rileycountypolice.org.

