KU men’s basketball No. 5 in Top 25, K-State not ranked

IRVING, TX. (WIBW) - The preseason poll for men’s basketball was released by the Big 12 Monday afternoon.

Kansas and Baylor are tied No. 5, while Kansas State was not ranked.

In fact, the Big 12 tops the nation with 50 percent of teams ranked in the Top 25. Texas comes in at No. 12, TCU at No. 14 and Texas Tech at No. 25.

Baylor was picked to win the Big 12 conference on Thursday where the Jayhawks were selected to finish second and the Wildcats were picked to finish last.

KU begins the season with a road exhibition against Pittsburg State Nov. 3 and open the regular season at home Nov. 7 against Omaha with tip-off at seven p.m.

