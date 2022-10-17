KU men’s basketball No. 5 in Top 25, K-State not ranked

(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, TX. (WIBW) - The preseason poll for men’s basketball was released by the Big 12 Monday afternoon.

Kansas and Baylor are tied No. 5, while Kansas State was not ranked.

In fact, the Big 12 tops the nation with 50 percent of teams ranked in the Top 25. Texas comes in at No. 12, TCU at No. 14 and Texas Tech at No. 25.

Baylor was picked to win the Big 12 conference on Thursday where the Jayhawks were selected to finish second and the Wildcats were picked to finish last.

KU begins the season with a road exhibition against Pittsburg State Nov. 3 and open the regular season at home Nov. 7 against Omaha with tip-off at seven p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the loose after a high speed chase led to the...
High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car
A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being...
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White...
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’

Latest News

Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks (8) celebrates after his touchdown during the first...
K-State stays ranked, KU falls out of Top 25
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Chiefs fall to Bills in thrilling rematch
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen...
Former Jayhawk Andrew Wiggins signs extension with Warriors
State Tennis Championships on October 15, 2022
2022 Girls State Tennis Championships