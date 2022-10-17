KBI investigates disappearance of Plains man weeks later

PLAINS, Kan. (WIBW) - KBI agents are investigating the disappearance of a Plains man about a month after he was last seen.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that agents are working with the Meade Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Gray Co. Sheriff’s Office to investigate the disappearance of Richard Salisbury, 55, of Plains.

KBI said Salisbury is described as a white male standing at 6-feet-1-inch and weighing about 220 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. A tattoo of a tomahawk and feathers can be seen on his left shoulder.

The Bureau noted that Salisbury was last seen in rural Gray Co. on Sept. 20 wearing a gray shirt with red letters, a gray baseball cap, jeans and sunglasses. He has been living in Plains for about three months. Before that, he lived in the Austin, Texas, area.

Anyone with information about Salisbury’s whereabouts or disappearance should contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Meade Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-873-8765 or the Gray Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-855-3916.

