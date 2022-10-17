K-State stays ranked, KU falls out of Top 25

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WIBW) - The latest AP Top 25 poll was released Sunday afternoon and it looks a lot different.

Kansas who was ranked No. 19 has dropped out of the poll after two straight losses, the latest against Oklahoma, but did receive 12 votes. That puts KU unofficially at No. 30. Kansas State was on a bye last week and they stay put at No. 17.

The Jayhawks are slated to face Baylor Saturday at 11 a.m. while the Wildcats battle No. 8 TCU at seven p.m. on FS1.

