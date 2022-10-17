K-State stays ranked, KU falls out of Top 25

Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks (8) celebrates after his touchdown during the first...
Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks (8) celebrates after his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Matthew Putney)(MATTHEW PUTNEY | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WIBW) - The latest AP Top 25 poll was released Sunday afternoon and it looks a lot different.

Kansas who was ranked No. 19 has dropped out of the poll after two straight losses, the latest against Oklahoma, but did receive 12 votes. That puts KU unofficially at No. 30. Kansas State was on a bye last week and they stay put at No. 17.

The Jayhawks are slated to face Baylor Saturday at 11 a.m. while the Wildcats battle No. 8 TCU at seven p.m. on FS1.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the loose after a high speed chase led to the...
High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car
A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being...
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White...
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’

Latest News

KU men’s basketball No. 5 in Top 25, K-State not ranked
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Chiefs fall to Bills in thrilling rematch
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen...
Former Jayhawk Andrew Wiggins signs extension with Warriors
State Tennis Championships on October 15, 2022
2022 Girls State Tennis Championships