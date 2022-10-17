HHHS honors the legacy of girls killed in tragic Turnpike crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is honoring the legacy of the girls killed in a tragic crash along the Kansas Turnpike.

The Helping Hands Humane Society says that recently it has had several families come into the shelter and donate funds in memory of Laila El Azari, Kylie Lunn and Brooklyn Peery - the three girls who were tragically lost in a fatal accident along the Kansas Turnpike earlier in October.

HHHS staff said they have been touched in the wake of the tragedy that so many want to support a local cause. They said the Peery family told them that Brooklyn had donated cat toys to the lost and homeless cats in their care.

“We are always amazed and grateful when children are so generous and think outside of themselves to give back to pets in need,” shelter staff said.

HHHS said it extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the three girls.

“We welcome friends and family to visit our administrative office foster kittens and sanctuary cats anytime during our adoption hours if you would like,” a spokesperson for the shelter said. “We know how comforting time with an animal can be, and we want to be able to share that with those who are grieving.”

The shelter indicated that the kittens will not be up for adoption for a while and are happy to meet, play with and love on visitors.

HHHS noted that it also welcomes those who knew the girls to share memories of what the girls loved. It said it would like to find inspiring names from the memories to give to shelter animals in their honor.

“A love for companion animals is not limited by age, and throughout the year, so many of our supporters and community members bringing in donations are amazing young people,” said shelter staff.

The shelter said that the legacy of Laila, Kylie and Brooklyn will leave one of compassionate kindness for our furry, feathered and scaly companions.

