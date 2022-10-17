Four weekend fires keep Topeka Fire crews busy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to four unrelated fires over the weekend.

The first was Saturday, October 15 at a home at 1808 SE 24th St.

Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 12:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the home. They were able to contain the fire and found that everyone inside had self-evacuated. The preliminary cause of the blaze was ruled undetermined and no injuries were reported.

Topeka Fire said it caused a total of $12,500 in damage. They said the home did not have any working smoke detectors.

On Sunday, crews were called to three more fires in the area. Just before 4:30 p.m. they responded to 3643 SW Westview Ave. for a shed fire.

They found smoke and fire coming from the shed, but were able to keep it from spreading.

Topeka Fire said their preliminary investigation revealed the cause to be accidental, due to fireplace ashes left in a trash can. The blaze caused $12,000 in damage.

About a half hour later, Topeka Fire crews got a report of a house fire at 2336 SE Minnesota Ave. They said firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the home’s front door. Authorities said everyone inside was able to get out before crews arrived.

A preliminary investigation found the fire to be accidental and associated with an electrical failure. The blaze caused a total of $9,000 in damage. Topeka Fire said smoke detectors were not found inside.

The fourth and final fire reported was at the former White Lakes Mall just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof and found a small fire on the vacant property. Topeka Fire said no one was inside and the blaze did an estimated $500 in damage.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.

