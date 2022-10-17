Four people suffer serious injuries in two-car crash Sunday in Ellsworth County

Four people suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash Sunday afternoon at the junction of K-4 and K-141 highways in Ellsworth County in central Kansas, authorities said.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash Sunday afternoon in Ellsworth County in central Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the junction of K-141 and K-4 highways, about seven miles west of Marquette.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Infiniti QX60 was southbound on K-141 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2002 GMC Sierra that was westbound on K-4 highway.

According to the patrol, the driver of the Infiniti, Kayla D. Timms, 34, of Ellsworth, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Timms was wearing her seat belt.

A passenger in the Infiniti, Levi C. Schneider, 30, of Kanopolis, was transported to Lindsborg Community Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Schneider was wearing a seat belt.

Four other occupants of the Infiniti were taken to area hospitals.

Aleaha Swain, 11, was taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Swain was wearing her seat belt.

Cheyenne Axtell, 14, was reported to have no apparent injuries, but was transported to Ellsworth County Medical Center. The patrol’s online crash lot stated hat Axtell wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Talon Timms, 9, also was reported to have no apparent injuries but was taken to Lindsborg Community Hospital. The patrol said Talon Timms was wearing his seat belt.

Bailey Timms, 6, was taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries, the patrol said. Bailey Timms was wearing her seat belt, according to the patrol’s online crash log.

No city of residence was listed for the children who were hospitalized.

Meanwhile, three occupants of the GMC were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries they suffered in the crash.

The driver of the GMC, Tucker T. Loesch, 15, of Hoisington, was taken to McPherson Center for Health for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Loesch was wearing his seat belt.

Nolan W. Jacobs, 15, of Hoisington, a passenger in the GMC, was transported to McPherson Center for Health for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Jacobs was wearing his seat belt.

Another passenger in the GMC, Hunter T. Herrman, of Great Bend, was taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The patrol said it was unknown if Herrman was wearing a seat belt.

