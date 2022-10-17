Firefighters battle blaze at former White Lakes Mall property

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White...
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White Lakes Mall on reports of a fire Sunday evening.(Phil Anderson)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White Lakes Mall Service Center on reports of a fire Sunday evening.

The call came in at about 6:26 pm, on reports of a fire at the JCP Service Center at SW 37th and Topeka Boulevard.

Watch Commander said Topeka Police were called to provide traffic control in the area while firefighters battle the blaze. It is unclear yet which streets are being blocked off.

No injures have been reported so far and it is unclear how the fire was started.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

