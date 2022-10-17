Election 2022: Jesse Borjon, (R) House Dist. 52 incumbent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the Kansas House seats are on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Jesse Borjon, (R), is the incumbent in Kansas House Dist. 52. He shared his background and his priorities in seeking a second term.

Borjon faces a challenge from Democrat Derik Flerlage. He visited the show Oct. 7.

