Driver arrested after inoperable taillights lead to discovery of drugs, warrant

Scott Williams
Scott Williams(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested over the weekend after officials stopped him for inoperable taillights and found drugs and a warrant out for the driver’s arrest.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Scott A. Williams, 29, of Topeka, has been arrested and faces possible felony drug charges after a traffic stop early Friday morning, Oct. 14, near SE 27th and Adams St.

Just before 2:15 a.m. on Friday, the Sheriff’s Office indicated that a K9 unit stopped a maroon 1997 Ford F150 due to its inoperable taillights on the trailer. During the investigation, it said illegal drugs were found.

Officials noted that the driver, identified as Williams, had a misdemeanor warrant out for this arrest through Shawnee Co. and was consequently arrested.

Williams was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the warrant as well as possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and vehicle registration violations.

Williams no longer remains behind bars after his bond was posted.

