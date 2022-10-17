Downtown Topeka, Inc., names new president, director of river strategies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka, Inc., has named a new president and director of river strategies.

The Greater Topeka Partnership has announced that Downtown Topeka Inc. has found the right candidate to serve as its president and has expanded the position to include the management of riverfront development.

“Riverfront development around downtown is going to be crucial to advancing the area, making it the go-to place for active family fun and entertainment,” said Greg Schwerdt, chair of Topeka’s Riverfront Advisory Council. “I’m thrilled to see this task fall under the scope of DTI’s president and can’t wait to join forces with Ashley to see the work through.”

GTP indicated that Ashley Gilfillan, who has served as GO Topeka redevelopment project manager since late July, will be the new President of Downtown Topeka Inc. & Director of River Strategies starting Nov. 8.

“The city’s downtown core has seen tremendous growth in recent years, and with the right leadership, we’re poised for more growth in the years ahead,” said Jennifer Sourk, chair-elect of the DTI board. “Ashley is a fantastic choice to move the organization forward, and I’m excited to work with her to keep the momentum going.”

GTP noted that Gilfillan will replace current DTI president Rihannon Friedman, who has served in the position for nearly two years. Gilfillan’s downtown experience and passion for the area’s development made her a natural choice for the role.

“While we’re sad to see Rhiannon go, I have full confidence in Ashley’s ability to lead Downtown Topeka into the future,” said Ken Scott, chair of the DTI Board of Directors. “Her experience working downtown will be a valuable asset, and I look forward to the ideas and energy she’ll bring to the table.”

Before Gilfillan joined GTP, the organization said she worked as an events manager for the Spectra team overseeing Evergy Plaza.

“With experience in both downtown events and local redevelopment, I can’t think of a better person than Ashley to fill Rhiannon’s shoes,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Partnership. “Ashley has been such a strong advocate for downtown Topeka in recent years, and I know she’ll do great work. I look forward to a seamless transition as she steps into the new role and wish her all the best as she gets going.”

According to GTP, Giflillan’s hire comes after news that Friedman was chosen by the City of Topeka to serve as Director of Development and Economic Growth - a new position in the city’s Planning and Development Department.

“Change can be daunting, but having the right people on your team makes a big transition like this so much easier,” said Rhiannon Friedman, outgoing DTI president. “Ashley has been a rockstar with GO Topeka and Evergy Plaza, and I have all the faith in the world that she’ll continue to move mountains for DTI. I’m excited to work with her from the city side of the aisle to continue growing the downtown area.”

GTP noted that Gilfillan and Friedman are expected to work closely in their new roles to strategically advance the development of the Capital City’s downtown core.

“I’m honored to be passed the torch and can’t wait to help carry out the work set into motion by my predecessors,” said Ashley Gilfillan, incoming DTI president and director of river strategies. “As a native Topekan, it’s been fascinating to see the strides made downtown through Momentum 2022. We’ve seen tremendous progress, but I know work is still needed to develop downtown into the vibrant core our city deserves. I’m also elated to serve as director of river strategies because I come from a parks-and-recreation background and hold those types of projects close to my heart. I’m beyond grateful two of my passions have become an opportunity to make a difference.”

