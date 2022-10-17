Crews battle large brush fire early Monday in North Topeka

Crews work to extinguish a large brush fire early Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in the 300 block of N....
Crews work to extinguish a large brush fire early Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews worked more than an hour Monday morning to extinguish a large brush fire in North Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue.

The fire’s location was east of the Kansas Avenue Bridge and immediately north of the Kansas River.

At the scene, Topeka Fire Department officials said that the blaze, which produced a large amount of smoke and steam, appeared to have started near a cooking area at a homeless campsite.

No damage was reported to the bridge and no injuries were reported.

Crews on the ground used hoses lowered to them by firefighters above them on the northbound side of the Kansas Avenue Bridge.

The hoses were hooked to trucks carrying water.

Fire officials said crews were expected to remain at the remote location for several hours.

