Crews attempt to extinguish difficult 2-story blaze in Central Topeka

Crews attempt to extinguish a 2-story house fire in Central Topeka on Oct. 17, 2022.
Crews attempt to extinguish a 2-story house fire in Central Topeka on Oct. 17, 2022.(WIBW/Jovarie Downing)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to extinguish a difficult 2-story blaze in Central Topeka on Monday afternoon.

The Topeka Fire Department says that just before 3 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 17, crews were called to a home at 1277 Polk St. with reports of a 2-story home fire.

Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said that crews arrived to find fire on the porch as well as on the first and second floors. It is still unclear if anyone was inside when the home caught fire, however, crews were actively searching. He said it is assumed that the home is vacant.

Stahl noted that multiple fires have been reported at the same address in the past.

Stahl also indicated that crews were aggressively battling the blaze. Four crews were called to contain the blaze, which has been difficult.

The Fire Marshal said that houses like this - built between the 1920s and 30s - are hard to contain a fire in as the blaze can move between floors with ease.

Stahl said that crews were doing the best they could as it was difficult to get at the fire. He said crews had to be creative as they could not work their way up the stairs as they normally would.

Kansas Gas, Evergy and AMR crews all assisted with the incident.

It is still unclear how the fire was started, the amount of damage or if injuries were sustained in the blaze.

Stahl also took a moment to remind residents to be wary this time of year as more fires are reported.

