Couple arrested after meth, marijuana found in Topeka home

Topeka Police
Topeka Police
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple has been arrested after officials found meth, marijuana and paraphernalia in a Topeka home.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 17, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3600 block of Colorado Ave. related to an ongoing investigation.

As officials conducted the warrant, they said they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, TPD indicated that Richard Belisle, 44, and Julia Mannell, 42, both of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:

  • Belisle:
    • Distribution of methamphetamine
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
    • Aggravated endangering a child
    • Driving on a suspended license
  • Mannell:
    • Possession of methamphetamine
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
    • Aggravated endangering a child
    • Possession of marijuana

