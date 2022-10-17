Couple arrested after meth, marijuana found in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple has been arrested after officials found meth, marijuana and paraphernalia in a Topeka home.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 17, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3600 block of Colorado Ave. related to an ongoing investigation.

As officials conducted the warrant, they said they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, TPD indicated that Richard Belisle, 44, and Julia Mannell, 42, both of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:

Belisle: Distribution of methamphetamine Possession of drug paraphernalia Aggravated endangering a child Driving on a suspended license

Mannell: Possession of methamphetamine Possession of drug paraphernalia Aggravated endangering a child Possession of marijuana



Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.