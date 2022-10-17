Couple arrested after meth, marijuana found in Topeka home
Oct. 17, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple has been arrested after officials found meth, marijuana and paraphernalia in a Topeka home.
The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 17, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3600 block of Colorado Ave. related to an ongoing investigation.
As officials conducted the warrant, they said they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
As a result, TPD indicated that Richard Belisle, 44, and Julia Mannell, 42, both of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:
- Belisle:
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Aggravated endangering a child
- Driving on a suspended license
- Mannell:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Aggravated endangering a child
- Possession of marijuana
