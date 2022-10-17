Concert organized to bring people with and without disabilities together

A unique and powerful concert in St. Paul, Minnesota on Sunday brought people with and without disabilities together. (SOURCE: WCCO)
By Ren Clayton
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – A concert held in the Twin Cities on Sunday brought together talented individuals with and without disabilities.

The event marked Light in the Well’s second annual concert.

Light in the Well founder Yue Wu said people with disabilities are often looked over by society.

“While everybody is talking about diversity and inclusion and equity, disability is left out of the conversation,” Wu said.

The concert was one way of bringing people together and giving disabled people time in the spotlight.

“We had a family member come up with tears saying that I’m just speechless, this is way more than I expected,” Wu said.

The concert was organized by a music therapist who hopes to make a bigger impact.

“Seeing them work through their challenges through real life situations,” Wu said. “It’s not just a closed therapy room.”

The concert was in the works before the pandemic, but then got delayed.

The show on Sunday was the second of its kind, and the first in the Landmark Center.

“This really fits in nicely because it is a community that we want to bring into the building and let them know that the building is open to them, too,” Landmark Center Community Programs Director Alicia Wiesneth said.

The performance benefited people like Beth, who could not leave her home before music therapy, and ended up performing to the crowd.

“You don’t know who will come, what kind of situation will come up, what kind of noise you will hear and trigger the client, but they did it,” Wu said.

It was a shining moment in the basement theater.

“People without disability, people with disability, we can all share the same experience at the same time, in the same space,” Wu said.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

