Busch debuts limited-edition Thanksgiving ‘dog brew’ with turkey

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.
Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.(Anheuser-Busch via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your four-legged friend can join in the Thanksgiving festivities this year.

Busch has debuted a limited-edition turkey “dog brew” for the upcoming holiday season.

Of course, the drink is non-alcoholic. The bone broth beverage is filled with turkey, sweet potato, turmeric and ginger.

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website here.

This is not the company’s first time making a dog brew. Busch’s year-round dog beer is made with pork broth, while the seasonal flavor is made with turkey.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the loose after a high speed chase led to the...
High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White...
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location
Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Topeka Fire fights grass fire
Crews battle large brush fire early Monday in North Topeka
Owens, Holloway
Topeka Police arrest second suspect in Meadowlark Apartments murder
Ethan Runyan (left) Dalton Gimeson-Smith (right).
Two 18-year-old boys arrested for string of vehicle thefts in Salina
Midday in Kansas