Bowling fundraiser aims to strike out breast cancer

Bowling for Boobies is 4-7pm, Oct. 29 at West Ridge Lanes
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one key message is that early detection saves lives.

The Race Against Breast Cancer works to ensure all women have access to mammograms. Katy Nelson and Dawn Robertson with RABC visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on the upcoming “Bowling for Boobies” event. Money raised will be used to provide mammograms for women and men in a 16-county area surrounding Topeka.

Bowling for Boobies will take place 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 29 at West Ridge Lanes, 1935 SW Westport Dr., Topeka. A $25 ticket provides unlimited bowling, go-carts, and putt-putt. You also can take part in a cornhole tournament for a separate donation. A taco bar and silent auction also are available, plus everyone is invited to participate in a family-friendly costume contest.

Further information about the event and RABC can be found at www.rabctopeka.org

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the loose after a high speed chase led to the...
High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car
A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being...
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White...
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’

Latest News

Record Cold Temperatures Tonight
Record Cold Temperatures Tonight
Seaman Second Class Pete Turk Funeral
As the temperatures get colder, 13 NEWS wants to remind you to winterize your pipes. (Source:...
Topekans reminded to winterize homes as temps drop
Topeka Police
Couple arrested after meth, marijuana found in Topeka home
13 News at Six