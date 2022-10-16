Washburn football falls to Northwest Missouri

Washburn football celebrates after a touchdown
Washburn football celebrates after a touchdown(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a major second half comeback, Washburn football fell in last-minute fashion to Northwest Missouri State University on Saturday, 32-30.

The Ichabods found themselves down 16-3 early in the second quarter. In the final minute of the first half, Peter Afful finally found the endzone from a 30 yd touchdown pass from Kellen Simoncic, cutting the deficit to 16-10.

The Bearcats added a last-second field goal before heading into halftime up 23-10.

The third quarter was scoreless on both ends, but the fourth quarter brought a 20-point comeback for the Ichabods.

Simoncic found Tyce Brown for a 13 yd touchdown pass, cutting the deficit to 23-17. Then, Simoncic found Afful waiting in the endzone for a 28 yd touchdown, Washburn taking the lead for the first time 24-23.

The Bearcats added one more score to take a 29-24 lead, but Simoncic responded himself this time. The QB ran in a 10 yd touchdown to reclaim the lead with 0:31 left in the game.

But the Bearcats managed to drive down the field, and seal a 32-30 win with a last-second field goal.

Washburn is now 4-3 on the season, and will be back in action hosting Central Oklahoma next Saturday at 1 p.m. for Homecoming.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer last month.
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
Ice Skates
Ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka
Amanda Perez and Joy Watson
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
Three officer-involved shootings in the past few months have raised concerns about the stress...
Multiple officer involved shootings leave Topeka Police short staffed
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game

Latest News

State Tennis Championships on October 15, 2022
2022 Girls State Tennis Championships
Emporia State Football
Emporia State upsets No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
NFL: Chiefs’ Chris Jones not fined for hit on Derek Carr
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (17) throws a pass against Oklahoma during the first half of an...
#20 KU loses for second week in a row, falls at Oklahoma