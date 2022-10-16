Sunday night forecast: Cold tonight, hard freeze tomorrow night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A freeze warning is in effect for tonight along the Kansas Nebraska state line with a frost advisory elsewhere. A freeze warning is in place across the entire area for Monday night when temperatures will collapse into the low to mid 20s. We’ll do it again Tuesday night. These freezes are known as “killing” freezes because they will be cold enough to end the growing season in Northeast Kansas. That means no more ragweed growth, but also no more grass growth either.

Taking Action:

There will be two hard freezes this week. The first Monday night and the second Tuesday night. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. This will end the growing season across Northeast Kansas.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Very cold in the morning, then chilly and sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be cold in the mid 30s for most of the area with a light freeze likely in our counties along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. High temperatures Monday will follow our cooling trend and top off in the low to mid 50s. Winds Monday will also be breezy again from the north at 10 to 15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Monday night will be the first hard freeze of the season. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s across the area. That being said, high temperatures Tuesday will be the coolest we’ve seen in awhile with highs only in the mid to upper 40s with north winds still breezy at 10 to 15 mph under sunny skies. Tuesday night will be back in the mid 20s with another areawide hard freeze.

Southwest winds briefly return Wednesday and will lift our temperatures into the low 60s in the afternoon under sunny skies again. Lows Wednesday night will be above freezing in the upper 30s to low 40s. Thursday will be a little nicer in the upper 60s with winds becoming northwest in the afternoon as a weak cold front moves on through. It will do little to cool us down because we will likely be near 80 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday next weekend.

Looking ahead to the start of the following week, we may see a chance for rain to return to the area. The last few days have indicated that we may see a strong area of low pressure nearby provide us with rain showers either late Sunday or late Monday of next week. This would come just before a strong cold front may blast through and drop our temperatures in the low 70s for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Something to keep an eye as things will likely change between now and then.

Cooling next few days followed by warming, both take us to the extremes. (WIBW)

