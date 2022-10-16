Sunday forecast: Freeze watches and warnings coming our way

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are tracking cooler temperatures this afternoon when compared to yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will also be breezy out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph under mostly sunny skies. A freeze warning is in place for tonight in northern Kansas and a freeze watch has been issued for all of Northeast Kansas for Monday night/Tuesday morning. Temperatures then will be cold as we expect our first hard freeze of the season.

Taking Action:

There will be two hard freezes this week. The first Monday night and the second Tuesday night. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. This will end the growing season across Northeast Kansas.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Sunday night will be cold in the mid 30s across East Kansas and likely looking at a light freeze in the far north part of the state and North-Central Kansas. Monday will be chilly all day with highs only reaching the mid 50s with breezy north winds under sunny skies. Monday night is our first hard freeze of the season with lows in the mid to upper 20s. This will be the first time since April 9 earlier this year that we will see temperatures in the 20s. Tuesday is cold all day in the upper 40s for highs with north winds calming down a bit during the day.

Another hard freeze is lined up for Tuesday night again in the mid to upper 20s. These hard freezes will be a “killing freeze” and end the growing season in Northeast and North-Central Kansas. Southwest winds return for Wednesday and will lift our temperatures into the low 60s. Our temperatures continue to climb for the second half of this week with highs near 70 Thursday and in the mid to upper 70s Friday through Sunday next weekend.

We will be dry for this week ahead but there are indications of a potentially widespread rainfall for the following week (October 23-24). It would be great if things pan out like being suggested now, but there is plenty of time for things to change for either the worse or for the better in terms of getting some needed rain in the area.

Cooling temperatures to start the week followed by warmer temperatures to end it. (WIBW)

