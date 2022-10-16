Kansas Highway Patrol shining light on National Teen Driver Safety Week
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - National Teen Driver Safety Week begins Sunday and the Kansas Highway Patrol is alerting Kansans to its importance.
In a tweet from the KHP, Kansans were encouraged to remind their teenagers of basic safety measures like wearing a seatbelt, limiting passengers and avoiding texting and driving.
AutoInsurance.com released a study regarding teens distracted driving in 2022, finding that a survey of teens found 45 percent of them texted or emailed while behind the wheel in just the last week.
The study also found that nine-in-10 adults ages 18-to-24 talk on the phone while driving, while eight-in-10 write, send or read text messages while on the move. Among the sobering statistics is that 15-to-20-year-olds are 33 percent more likely to die in crashes related to distracted driving in comparison to the national average across all age groups.
