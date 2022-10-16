Kansas Highway Patrol shining light on National Teen Driver Safety Week

The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding Kansans to alert their teenagers of National Teen Driver...
The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding Kansans to alert their teenagers of National Teen Driver Safety Week.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - National Teen Driver Safety Week begins Sunday and the Kansas Highway Patrol is alerting Kansans to its importance.

In a tweet from the KHP, Kansans were encouraged to remind their teenagers of basic safety measures like wearing a seatbelt, limiting passengers and avoiding texting and driving.

AutoInsurance.com released a study regarding teens distracted driving in 2022, finding that a survey of teens found 45 percent of them texted or emailed while behind the wheel in just the last week.

The study also found that nine-in-10 adults ages 18-to-24 talk on the phone while driving, while eight-in-10 write, send or read text messages while on the move. Among the sobering statistics is that 15-to-20-year-olds are 33 percent more likely to die in crashes related to distracted driving in comparison to the national average across all age groups.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Perez and Joy Watson
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the loose after a high speed chase led to the...
High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car
Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location
Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location
Three officer-involved shootings in the past few months have raised concerns about the stress...
Multiple officer involved shootings leave Topeka Police short staffed
Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer last month.
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event

Latest News

Topeka woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Topeka woman faces meth and other drug charges after traffic stop in Jackson Co.
According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White...
Firefighters battle blaze at former White Lakes Mall property
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Chiefs fall to Bills in thrilling rematch
According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the loose after a high speed chase led to the...
High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car