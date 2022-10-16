High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the lose after a high speed chase led to the suspect ramming their vehicle into a Capitol Police car Saturday afternoon in Topeka.

The call came in at around 1:52 pm, and Watch Commander says the chase began in the 900 block of Tyler. The suspect ended up striking a civilian car at 17th and Fairlawn. No injuries were reported.

The chase ended at 26th and Villa West, after the vehicle in pursuit ended up ramming into a police vehicle. The suspect fled on foot and officers are currently in pursuit with k9 units.

TPD is assisting Capitol Police and KHP in the investigation and clean up efforts.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.