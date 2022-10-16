Former Jayhawk Andrew Wiggins signs extension with Warriors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Former Kansas Jayhawk Andrew Wiggins solidified his role and relationship with the Golden State Warriors Saturday, coming to terms on a reported four-year, $109 million contract extension.

The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews. The Warriors announced the extension Saturday but did not include the terms of the deal. Along with the remaining year on his contract, Wiggins is now tied to the Warriors for five seasons with his contract expiring following the 2026-27 season.

Wiggins, who played for Kansas during the 2013-14 season, played a key role in Golden State’s run to winning the NBA Finals last season. A career 19.3 points per game scorer, Wiggins enters his third season in San Francisco and ninth in the NBA this year.

During the 2021-22 season, the 27-year-old Canadian became an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career. In the playoffs, he averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while helping the Warriors win their fourth title since 2015.

