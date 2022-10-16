Fairlawn Plaza hosts 60th anniversary celebration

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fairlawn Plaza shopping center celebrated their 60th anniversary, highlighted by a car show, a free concert and family fun.

More than 60 cars were on display for the car show, kicking off the event. Cars ranged from dragsters, Model A’s, Beetles and more. Emmanuel Carter’s 1967 Chevrolet won best in show.

The event also featured family fun exhibits, including pumpkin painting, a photo booth, a bounce house and snow cones. The night concluded with a concert by Chance Encounters with a cash bar and food vendors.

“Our first store opened here in 1962 and it’s been a wonderful ride ever since,” Randy Austin, owner of Fairlawn Plaza, said. “We’re just glad to be a part of the continuing progress and success of the Topeka scene.”

The sign hangs at Fairlawn Plaza as local citizens celebrate the venue's 60th anniversary.
Fairlawn Plaza 60th Anniversary
