Evergy Plaza hosts community celebration on property maintenance

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka, the Greater Topeka Partnership, and sponsor Schendel Lawn & Landscaping took to Evergy Plaza to celebrate community efforts to beautify Topeka neighborhoods.

The event included music by DJ 151 Entertainment, multiple family-friendly activities, a food truck and raffles for attendees, with giveaways including two lawnmowers, trimmers and other lawn care equipment.

One group that was recognized was Omni Circle, who aided in efforts for the properties of Topeka residents. “We have been doing a service for the people in the central park area for those unable to mow their lawns,” Jermel Walker of Omni Circle said. “[It also] gets people motivated to take care of their yards.”

If you want to get involved, call (785) 368-9530.

