Emporia State upsets No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney

Emporia State Football
Emporia State Football(wibw)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football secured an upset 44-21 win on the road over No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday, moving to 5-2 on the season.

UNK got on the board first, but the Hornets soon made that lead ancient history. Braden Gleason sent a 65 yd missile to Corey Thomas to even the score. That was soon followed by a 16 yd rushing TD from Canaan Brooks to double their lead.

ESU added a 42 yd field goal soon after, to which the Lopers responded with a touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-14. With just under two minutes left in the second quarter, Billy Ross Jr. ran in a 4 yd score to head into halftime up 24-14.

The Hornets started the second half with a 25 yd field goal. Then came Ross Jr. exploding for a 52 yd touchdown run. ESU closed out the third quarter scoring with a 29 yd field goal.

Brooks added one more touchdown just for good measure, this time for 11 yds. The Hornets sealed this one 44-21, totaling over 550 yards of offense.

They’ll be back in action at Missouri Southern next Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer last month.
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
Ice Skates
Ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka
Amanda Perez and Joy Watson
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
Three officer-involved shootings in the past few months have raised concerns about the stress...
Multiple officer involved shootings leave Topeka Police short staffed
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game

Latest News

State Tennis Championships on October 15, 2022
2022 Girls State Tennis Championships
Washburn football celebrates after a touchdown
Washburn football falls to Northwest Missouri
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
NFL: Chiefs’ Chris Jones not fined for hit on Derek Carr
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (17) throws a pass against Oklahoma during the first half of an...
#20 KU loses for second week in a row, falls at Oklahoma