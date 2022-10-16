Emporia State upsets No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football secured an upset 44-21 win on the road over No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday, moving to 5-2 on the season.

UNK got on the board first, but the Hornets soon made that lead ancient history. Braden Gleason sent a 65 yd missile to Corey Thomas to even the score. That was soon followed by a 16 yd rushing TD from Canaan Brooks to double their lead.

ESU added a 42 yd field goal soon after, to which the Lopers responded with a touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-14. With just under two minutes left in the second quarter, Billy Ross Jr. ran in a 4 yd score to head into halftime up 24-14.

The Hornets started the second half with a 25 yd field goal. Then came Ross Jr. exploding for a 52 yd touchdown run. ESU closed out the third quarter scoring with a 29 yd field goal.

Brooks added one more touchdown just for good measure, this time for 11 yds. The Hornets sealed this one 44-21, totaling over 550 yards of offense.

They’ll be back in action at Missouri Southern next Saturday at 2 p.m.

