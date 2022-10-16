Chiefs fall to Bills in thrilling rematch

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - When the Buffalo Bills came to Arrowhead Stadium for the 2022 AFC Divisional Round, it ended in an overtime thriller that led the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC Championship game. On Sunday, the Chiefs hosted the Bills yet again, but this time it was Buffalo exacting some revenge in the 24-20 Bills win.

On the opening drive, Kansas City recovered a Buffalo fumble in the redzone. The Chiefs then drove down the field, but Patrick Mahomes threw an interception in the endzone, keeping things scoreless through the first quarter.

With 13:32 left in the second quarter, Buffalo managed to get on the board first with a 39 yd field goal by Tyler Bass.

JuJu Smith-Schuster would respond, scoring his first touchdown since 2020. With 11:31 left in the second quarter, he caught a short pass from Mahomes and went 42 yds to the house to take the 7-3 lead.

The defensive battle between the two teams continued for the rest of the first half. Mahomes was sacked for a loss of 9 yds with 1:48 remaining. Buffalo’s defensive pressure continued, forcing a KC punt.

An illegal block in the back on the Bills kept them to a start on the 3 yd line. Buffalo managed to dig themselves out of that hole, drive down the field, and find the endzone with 0:16 left in the half. Josh Allen found Gabe Davis for a 38 yd touchdown, 10-7 Bills.

With 0:12 left on the clock, Mahomes made some magic. He drove down the field from KC’s own 28 yd line, and set up Harrison Butker for a field goal.

Butker, making his return from injury, made a 62 yarder to knot things up at 10-10 heading into the locker rooms. That set the Chiefs’ field goal record, beating Matthew Wright’s 59-yard FG from Monday night.

The strong defensive showing continued in the third quarter. With 7:02 remaining, Allen found Stefon Diggs for a 17 yd touchdown reception to reclaim a 17-10 lead over KC.

Kansas City answered back. With 2:44 left in the third quarter, Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for a 3 yd touchdown to even things back up at 17-17.

The Chiefs’ defense then made a big stop when they needed it most, halting the Bills on 4th and 4, turning it over on downs in the midfield area early in the fourth quarter.

That turnover on downs resulted in 3 more for the Chiefs, Butker making a 44 yd field goal to take a 20-17 lead.

The Bills then pushed the ball down the field and took a 24-20 lead with 1:04 left, ending the drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Dawson Knox. Mahomes then threw an interception on the second play of the Chiefs’ final drive.

Kansas City is now 4-2 on the season. They will be back in action next Sunday in San Francisco against the 49ers. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

