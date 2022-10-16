2022 Girls State Tennis Championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 State Tennis Championships wrapped up on Saturday, October 15.

The 3, 2, and 1A Championships were held at Kossover Tennis Courts in Topeka. Wichita Collegiate took home the singles, doubles, and team titles.

Rossville’s Olivia Sheer placed 7th in the singles bracket.

Over in Wichita were the 5A Championships. Seaman’s Lauren Sweeney left with some hardware, placing 2nd in singles. She fell to Bishop Carroll’s Brynn Steven in the finals 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Over at Harmon Park were the 4A Championships, where Hayden left with a clean sweep.

Lauren Sandstrom and Emily Sheetz took home the doubles crown 6-3, 6-3.

Ainzley Zulueta defended her singles title with a 6-3, 6-2 win. The Wildcat team won its first ever state title, winning in all four categories they were entered in.

