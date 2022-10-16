2022 Girls State Tennis Championships

By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 State Tennis Championships wrapped up on Saturday, October 15.

The 3, 2, and 1A Championships were held at Kossover Tennis Courts in Topeka. Wichita Collegiate took home the singles, doubles, and team titles.

Rossville’s Olivia Sheer placed 7th in the singles bracket.

Over in Wichita were the 5A Championships. Seaman’s Lauren Sweeney left with some hardware, placing 2nd in singles. She fell to Bishop Carroll’s Brynn Steven in the finals 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Over at Harmon Park were the 4A Championships, where Hayden left with a clean sweep.

Lauren Sandstrom and Emily Sheetz took home the doubles crown 6-3, 6-3.

Ainzley Zulueta defended her singles title with a 6-3, 6-2 win. The Wildcat team won its first ever state title, winning in all four categories they were entered in.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer last month.
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
Ice Skates
Ice skating rink coming to Downtown Topeka
Amanda Perez and Joy Watson
Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity
Three officer-involved shootings in the past few months have raised concerns about the stress...
Multiple officer involved shootings leave Topeka Police short staffed
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game

Latest News

Emporia State Football
Emporia State upsets No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney
Washburn football celebrates after a touchdown
Washburn football falls to Northwest Missouri
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle...
NFL: Chiefs’ Chris Jones not fined for hit on Derek Carr
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (17) throws a pass against Oklahoma during the first half of an...
#20 KU loses for second week in a row, falls at Oklahoma