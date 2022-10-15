Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity.

Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.

Amanda Perez, 36, and Joy Watson, 48, both of Topeka, were transported to the Osage County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Interference with law enforcement

Perez was also charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

